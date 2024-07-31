Eight bazaria stalls in Danau Kota Uptown razed

KUALA LUMPUR: Eight stalls at Bazaria Wangsa Maju (Danau Kota Uptown) here, were destroyed in a fire early this morning.

The Kuala Lumpur Operations Centre of the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) in a statement today said that it received a call on the incident at 7.02 am.

Operations commander M Letchumanan said two fire engines from the Wangsa Maju Fire and Rescue Station (BBP), with the help of BBP Setapak, were rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the team found the fire had completely engulfed eight stalls at Bazaria Wangsa Maju.

“The extinguishing operation was carried out involving a force of 14 personnel and the fire was successfully brought under control a few minutes later,“ he added.

He said that there were no casualties in the incident and the cause of the fire is still under investigation by the forensic unit.