Employability rate of KEDA College graduates increases to 98.5 %

ALOR SETAR: The employability rate of graduates from the Kedah Regional Development Authority (KEDA) College in the technical and vocational education and training (TVET) field surged to 98.5 per cent last year.

Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang said this figure reflected KEDA College’s success in producing skilled workers, especially from rural areas, to meet the current industry needs.

“The employability rate for graduates last year was 98.5 per cent, with 74.59 per cent entered the job market, 4.92 per cent becoming entrepreneurs, and 18.03 per cent pursuing higher education.

“In total, KEDA College has produced 8,224 graduates through eight TVET fields offered, namely electrical technology, welding technology, motorcycle technology, culinary, automotive technology, fabric technology for both men and women, as well as refrigeration and air conditioning technology.”

She told reporters this after the KEDA College 12th Graduation Ceremony and the launch of the KEDA College Tahfiz TVET 3.0 programme at the Albukhary International University Convocation Hall here yesterday, with KEDA general manager Ismasuhaimi Shariff also present.

According to Rubiah, KEDA College has also received a five-star rating in the 2023 TVET single rating by the Skills Development Department, based on the assessment and compliance with the prescribed teaching and learning elements of skills training.

She said that the college always prioritises the enhancement and upskilling of instructors and students to align with the evolving skills requirements of industry players.

At the same time, Rubiah said the Rural and Regional Development Ministry, through KEDA College, is committed to producing skilled tahfiz graduates under its Tahfiz TVET 3.0 programme.

She further said that RM312,000 has been allocated for this purpose since 2021, benefiting 152 students from 19 selected tahfiz centres in the state.

“This year, KEDA College has allocated RM175,000 for the Tahfiz TVET 3.0 programme, involving 80 students from 10 tahfiz centres.

“This is a short-term skills training programme specifically designed for tahfiz students to equip them with the necessary skills to navigate the job market,” she said.

Earlier, 593 graduates received their certificates at the graduation ceremony, which brought together KEDA College graduates from 2019 to 2023.

The 2022 Best Graduate Award recipient, Muhammad Muzzakir Salleh, 24, expressed his gratitude for the education he received at the college, which is equipped with the latest infrastructure and equipment, facilitating his training.

Recipient of the Best Academic Award for 2019 and 2020, Shuhaili Romzi, 25, who pursued studies in Culinary Technology, expressed her honour at receiving the award and praised the comfort of her education experience at KEDA College and the range of facilities provided.