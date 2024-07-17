Enhancing accountability: PAC and JKPK to explain reports in Dewan Rakyat - Johari

KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and Parliamentary Special Select Committees (JKPK) will be allowed to present their respective reports in the Dewan Rakyat to help the public understand their roles in addressing current issues.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul said this was part of efforts to enhance the accountability of the Dewan Rakyat.

He stated that the decision was made during his meeting with the chairmen of the respective committees on June 24.

“In the meeting, it was agreed that the chairmen of these committees should be given the opportunity to provide explanations regarding their committee reports in the Dewan Rakyat to provide exposure and wider coverage to the public about the functions and roles of the PAC and JKPK in discussing current issues,“ he said during the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to Johari, during the Dewan Rakyat session on Nov 30, 2023, he also announced that as of the Second Session of the 15th Parliament, the Dewan Rakyat had achieved a historic milestone by attaining the highest level of executive accountability to the August House through the various committees and the Special Chamber.

“This is important to ensure that the Dewan Rakyat’s function to serve as a check and balance to the executive body can be implemented more effectively, hence efforts have been made to further enhance this level of accountability,“ he said.

He added that while these explanatory sessions would not be debated, he would allow members of Parliament to provide their views or seek further clarification.

Johari said the presentations by PAC and JKPK would be conducted based on Rule 14(1)(l) read together with Rule 25 of the Dewan Rakyat Standing Orders with a notice to be given to obtain the Speaker’s permission before the session is held.