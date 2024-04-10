Ex-GISBH follower claims he was not allowed to meet his own children

PETALING JAYA: An ex-follower of GISB Holdings (GISBH) organisation revealed that he was not only separated from his child but also had to obtain permission from the care centre’s guardian to meet them.

He decided to leave the organisation after realising that their actions deviated from the true teachings of Islam, Harian Metro reported.

“At times, I wasn’t even allowed to meet them, even though I have rights,“ Ahmad (not his real name), 33, from Johor was quoted as saying.

Ahmad was shocked to discover that his child, placed in a care center, had been severely abused by the caretakers for failing to memorise Quranic verses.

He explained that he joined GISBH right after finishing high school in Johor around 2009.

“I was introduced by my brother through an art project, which led me to the central GISBH office located in Bandar Country Homes, Rawang. It was there that I fully immersed myself in various aspects of life and the Islamic endeavor, which I viewed as a model to follow.”

“I engaged in different sectors, including the food business and then manufacturing, where I learned to process chilies and yellow noodles for GISBH before being sent to Sarawak to explore the business market there,“ he said after a distribution of zakat contribution ceremony to former members of GISBH at the Perlis Centre of Wisdom, organised by the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs).

While in GISBH, Ahmad married twice to women from Perak and Selangor, both aged 29, and they were blessed with five children aged between four and eleven.

“After my marriages, I began to notice the deviations within the organisation.

“What was revealed and discovered by the police and state Islamic departments are true,“ he said.

“What pains me the most is being separated from my own child, who was taken and placed in the organisation’s care center. Even to meet them, I had to get permission from the centre’s head.”

“I left on my own, and shortly after, both my wives followed.

“Once we left, we were criticised and labeled as enemies of GISBH, and we were even threatened by its members,“ he stated.

“Sadly, after I left, my child was transferred to various other care centres.”

He said: “I spent two years traveling from state to state searching for my child, but I couldn’t find them until this issue was uncovered and the police raided a GISBH-owned care centre in Selangor, after which I was finally able to reunite with four of my children.”