Expatriate Satellite Centre expands operations to KLIA Terminal 2

SEPANG: The Expatriate Satellite Centre (ESC) has expanded its operations to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 2 to increase Malaysia’s attractiveness to investors and attract highly skilled talents, following the success of the operations at Terminal 1.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the ESC at Terminal 2 has started to operate around the clock daily since June 4 with four officers stationed for assignment on a rotational basis.

“Malaysia has recorded an increase in the number of expatriates and this shows that Malaysia is a preferred destination for multinational companies and investors, and it also has a positive impact on the national economy in addition to generating job opportunities.

“As of July 21, the ESC at KLIA Terminal 2 has issued a total of 72 passes and I am confident that the opening of this ESC proves the seriousness and commitment of the Immigration Department (JIM) in collaboration with Talent Corporation Malaysia Bhd (TalentCorp) in facilitating immigration matters which in turn contribute to the development of the country.”

He said this to reporters after launching the ESC here today, which was also attended by Immigration director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh.

The ESC at KLIA Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 serves to facilitate the issuance of passes upon arrival of expatriates including Employment Pass (EP), Professional Visit Pass (PVP), Dependent Pass (DP) and Resident Pass-Talent (RP-T) and Long Term Social Visit Pass (PLS).

With the improved immigration service process through ESC, the issuance of passes by JIM for approved expatriates will be issued on the same day upon their arrival at the terminals.

According to Saifuddin Nasution, the highest number of expatriates are from India, European countries and China while their employment sectors are in education, manufacturing, engineering and oil and gas.

For the record, between November 2021 and July 21 this year, a total of 22,462 immigration passes have been issued (including at the ESC KLIA Terminal 2) with an average of 714 passes approved within a month.

For 2023 alone, a total of 10,703 passes were issued at ESC KLIA Terminal 1 compared to 5,000 passes in 2022.