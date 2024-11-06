Fahmi urges Communications Ministry staff to widen information delivery

PUTRAJAYA: Staff of the Ministry of Communications have been urged to widen the delivery of information to the MADANI community or target groups to ensure that the information to be conveyed is well understood and not misunderstood, said Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the use of local languages ​​such as regional dialects can be applied in the delivery of government policies and programmes so that they are easier to understand by the local community.

“When I am on an expedition or having a meeting with the MADANI Community on the ground, I find that maybe something can be adjusted in the way the message is delivered to the community involved.

“Malaysia is a country rich in diversity with various tribes, languages ​​and dialects, so we have to make sure that the message is not only using the official language but that it can also be delivered in a form that is easier to understand at the grassroots level.

“Like Pulau Bum Bum in Semporna, there may be some things that suit the community there and it needs to be ensured that they are translated and presented in a form that is easy to see and understand by the local population,“ he told the media after the Monthly Assembly of the Ministry of Communications for the month of June 2024 , here today.

Earlier, during his speech, Fahmi said that the feedback he received from the MADANI Community stated that the presentation of information or government policies often used overly formal language.

“Sometimes, I receive reprimands from friends in the MADANI Community, that our communication is often in ‘Putrajaya language’’, we use sentences full of correct grammar, commas and periods in their place.

“But the reality shows that we need to prioritise the people in the delivery of communication,“ he said.

At the same time, Fahmi wants Ministry of Communications staff to help colleagues from other ministries to ensure that the messages they want to convey, especially those involving policies and programmes reach the target group.

“I see that we need to help our friends who are press secretaries and heads of corporate communication units, their success is our success. If they have not succeeded in communicating, conveying information to the target group well, that is also a challenge for us.

“We cannot ignore and take lightly if there are such aspects of communication among them from other ministries, if we find that there is something we can help with, then we will extend our help,“ he said.