FINAS to meet ASEAN counterparts to discuss building regional filming community

BUSAN: The National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS) will hold a meeting with film development agencies from ASEAN countries tomorrow, to discuss the desire to build a film community among the bloc.

FINAS chief executive officer Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutallib said the discussion agenda included devising impactful programmes as well as discussing policies and incentives to help increase the film market among Southeast Asian countries.

“We also want to explore in terms of, for example, organising a film festival that can help develop the market in the ASEAN region,“ he told Bernama after attending the opening of the 29th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) here last night.

Azmir said that the matter is in line with the wishes of the Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil who wants more strategic and impactful programmes in the film industry to be established, in line with the ASEAN Chairmanship next year and the Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

Yesterday, Azmir was also together with Fahmi in a meeting with Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) chairman Park Kwang-su, Korean Film Council (KOFIC) chairman Han Sang-Jun and Busan Cinema Center CEO Kim Jae Hin.

They were also taken to visit the Busan Cinema Center or called Dureraum, which is the official location of BIFF - one of the prestigious film festivals in Asia that opened yesterday until Oct 11.

Fahmi’s three-day working visit to South Korea ended yesterday.

In May, Fahmi said his ministry would focus on expanding the Malaysian film industry in the Southeast Asian market before going any further.

This is because the film industry in the region has great potential based on its population, Fahmi said.