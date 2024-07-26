PETALING JAYA: A business premise in Bandar Puchong Jaya caught fire today.

It was reported that all the victims comprised of nine men and three women aged between 19 to 65 years old were rescued by the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) that extinguished the fire on the building’s third floor.

According to Harian Metro, JBPM Selangor Assistant Director of Operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said the department was alerted of the incident at around 2pm and nine Puchong Fire and Rescue Station personnel rushed to the scene in one firetruck.

The premises were said to have been 100% burnt with one female victim who was reportedly “short of breath”, as quoted.

Furthermore, Ahmad said two cars, a Mercedes and Toyota Prius parked under the building sustained damages totaling five percent on both vehicles’ bodies.

Victims injured from the fire were handed to the Health Ministry’s medical officers for further treatment.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

