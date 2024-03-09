Former assistant district officer acquitted of corruption charges

SHAH ALAM: A former assistant Kuala Langat district officer was acquitted of two corruption charges without having to enter his defence by the Sessions Court here today after the prosecution failed to prove a prima facie case against him.

Judge Datuk Anita Harun ordered that Mohd Asraf Redzuan, 41, be freed after finding that the charges submitted by the prosecution was defective and failed to fulfil the required elements under Section 16(a)(B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009.

“The court also found doubt in the prosecution element that failed to link the accused involvement in the charges and there were also conflicting statements by prosecution witnesses.

As such, the accused is freed of all charges without having his defence called and his passport and bail be returned,” she said.

MACC prosecuting officer Mohd Alif Shaharuzaman led the prosecution while lawyer Mahmud Abdul Jumaat was Mohd Asraf’s counsel in the trial where 16 prosecution witnesses were called to provide their testimony.

Mohd Asraf had pleaded not guilty on Sept 14, 2022 to two charges of soliciting a bribe of RM5,000 and receiving RM2,000 in return of helping a company obtain a retarring project of two roads Kampung Batu 10, Kebun Baru in Kuala Langat costing RM95,362.80 in 2020 and 2021.