Government dept director remanded over bribery allegations

KOTA BHARU: A government department director has been remanded for two days from today to assist in investigations into allegations of soliciting and accepting bribes amounting to hundreds of thousands of ringgit.

The remand order on the 58-year-old man was issued by Magistrate Rais Imran Hamid.

Earlier, the man, wearing an orange lock-up shirt and dark blue trousers, arrived in a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) vehicle at the court at 8.20 am.

Kelantan MACC director Rosli Husain confirmed the detention and remand of the individual.

“The case will be investigated under Sections 16 and 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009,” he said.

Yesterday, the media reported that the director was suspected of soliciting bribes as inducement for approving contract works for departmental clients.

He was arrested yesterday evening at the Kelantan MACC office after recording his statement regarding the case.