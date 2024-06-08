Govt to focus on home based elderly care

PETALING JAYA: As Malaysia approaches a significant demographic shift with 15% of its population expected to be 60 years or older by 2030, the Social Welfare Department is focusing on community and family-based care instead of increasing the number of elderly care centres.

Its director-general Norazman Othman said the ministry is actively promoting the principles of family based care and “ageing in place”, which encourages families to ensure the elderly continue living in their homes and within their communities.

He said this approach aims to enhance the quality of life for the elderly by supporting them in familiar environments.

Norazman told theSun that under the National Senior Citizens Policy, the ministry has introduced the “Khidmat Bantu Di Rumah” programme, which offers home help services to ensure the elderly can live comfortably within a supportive community.

“Government run centres, known as ‘Rumah Seri Kenangan’ and ‘Rumah Ehsan’, provide care and protection, with the former focusing on general well-being and catering to abandoned and poor elderly individuals without heirs.”

He said the department has also implemented a targeted financial assistance scheme, providing RM500 monthly to qualifying elderly individuals. Last year, RM165 million was allocated and benefitted over 28,000 individuals.

He added that although there are currently no plans to increase the number of government owned centres, the setting up of private and NGO operated facilities in rural areas are encouraged, in line with the Care Center Act 1993, to meet increasing demand.

“Currently, there are only 425 private and 12 NGO run centres registered with the department, with 8,910 residents and 2,023 caretakers. Selangor has the highest number with 114, accommodating 1,845 residents with 366 caretakers.

“Labuan has only one centre with a single resident and caretaker.”

Norazman said by adhering to regulations, private elderly care centres can contribute to meeting the growing demand for such services and ensuring a high standard of care that aligns with the department’s guidelines and expectations.

Johor Bahru private nursing care centre founder Kelvin K.H. Chin said more elderly care centres are needed to meet increasing demand in the state, adding that with changing family dynamics, more people are working and having less time to care for elderly relatives.

“Unlike in the past when extended families lived together and shared caregiving, today’s families face challenges in providing adequate care,” he said.

Chin also said there is an increasing demand for high quality care centres, and noted that many people lack experience or resources to properly care for the elderly with illnesses.

He is planning to open a fourth centre in Johor Bahru next month.

“We have seen a significant increase in the need for professional care services, and our goal is to meet this demand by expanding our reach. The new branch will help more families who need support looking after their elderly loved ones.”

He said the estimated cost for a senior citizen to live at an elderly care centre is about RM2,800 to RM3,000 per month, depending on the level of assistance required, adding that his new branch will offer specialised services for individuals with chronic illnesses.