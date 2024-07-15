Heed PM’s advice regarding discipline, performance in positive context, says Fadhlina

REMBAU: Educators should heed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s advice regarding discipline and performance in a positive context, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

While assuring that educators in the country are sufficiently trained and committed to enhancing the quality of education, she acknowledged, however, that there are a handful who fail to fulfill their responsibilities.

“On the whole, the Ministry of Education assures that our teachers are well-trained, highly committed, and fully dedicated to the education of our nation.

“Moreover, we are moving forward with important agendas, including the new 2027 curriculum framework, the 2025 educational development plan, and a new education plan in the works,“ she told reporters after inaugurating the upgraded Kolej Vokasional Dato’ Lela Maharaja here today.

She described the Prime Minister’s statement as a motivation for the ministry’s staff, while also simultaneously enhancing the quality of national education.

Previously, the Prime Minister was reported to have stated that the government agrees to the principles of time-based promotion, but negligent teachers, who violate discipline, and perform poorly would be excluded.