Housewife loses RM200k to online part-time job scam

PETALING JAYA: A housewife lost over RM200,000 after falling for a scam involving an online part-time job offering high returns.

According to Harian Metro, the victim received a message via Telegram about a part-time job and was required to deposit money into an account before earning commissions from the work.

Seremban district police chief, assistant commissioner Mohamad Hatta Che Din, said, “We received a report regarding the fraud syndicate and its modus operandi, the case which involves a total loss of RM203,981.85.”

“The victim is a 38-year-old woman who is also a housewife. She was believed to have communicated through the Telegram application with an unknown individual.”

“This woman then joined the online part-time job and made 19 money transfers from April 4 to July 27,“ he was quoted as saying.

Mohamad Hatta added that the victim used her own money and borrowed from family members.

“The victim suffered a loss amounting to RM203,981.85. The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code and further investigations are ongoing,“ he said.