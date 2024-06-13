I have never caused problems, says Faisal Halim

SHAH ALAM: “I have never caused problems for anyone,“ expressed Faisal Halim in making his first public appearance since being attacked with acid by an unknown assailant at a shopping mall in Petaling Jaya in May.

The 26-year-old key player for Selangor FC (SFC) and the Malaysian national team, Harimau Malaya, said that he treats everyone equally and is not arrogant towards anyone, regardless of their social status.

Known for his cheerful demeanour in the national football arena, he said that he might have to change his character to become more ‘aloof’ for his safety.

“Everyone knows my character. Faisal Halim is never arrogant with anyone, whether they are below or above me, and I treat everyone as best as I can.

“I always smile when I meet people. After this, I might need to be aloof for my own good because I have been too kind to everyone. I don’t know if I have any enemies or not because I have never caused problems for anyone,“ he said at the Selangor FC Training Centre here today.

Meanwhile, the father of a young son, who values family relationships, admitted it has been difficult for him, having only been able to hug his son four or five days ago following the acid attack.

“I am close to my son. Every time I travel abroad, he gets a fever, missing his father. After this incident, for a whole month, I couldn’t show affection or hug my child.

“...but (now) I still haven’t been able to sleep with him. He is my strength, my spirit. I hope to accept what has happened with an open heart and to be able to give a ‘gift’ to my son,“ he said.

Faisal suffered fourth degree burns after being splashed with acid by an unknown assailant at a shopping centre in Petaling Jaya on May 5.

On May 25, Selangor FC confirmed in a statement that the winger was released from a private hospital here after undergoing four surgeries following the incident.

