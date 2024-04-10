ICs, MyKads damaged by floods to be replaced by Registration Dept without fines - Home Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The Registration Department (JPN) will replace identification documents such as identity cards and birth certificates without fines for flood victims, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said.

He added that this service was his ministry’s, especially the Registration Department’s, commitment to assist flood victims.

“If flood victims couldn’t save their identification documents, such as birth certificates and MyKads, (that were) lost, damaged, come immediately to the JPN office to get a replacement after the floods are over.

“If there are those who are affected (by floods) recently, inform (the officer involved) that you are (one of those) affected by the floods,” he said in a video uploaded on his Facebook account today.

He also advised the public to be cautious with weather conditions, especially with the upcoming Monsoon season that usually hits the East Coast at the year’s end, and to obey instructions by the authorities, including evacuation orders.

“Evacuate (if instructed) on time and don’t delay. Cooperate (With the authorities) and always take care of yourself and your family,” he added.

Saifuddin Nasution also thanked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for his announced RM13 million allocation for post-flood aid in Kedah, which reflected the United Government’s commitment in ensuring people’s welfare.

He also conveyed his condolences to the family of drowning victims Salmah Mat Zain, 46, and her son, Muhammad Rosman Rohaidi, 19, who were swept away by swift currents when they braving floodwaters in Padang Terap, Kedah recently.