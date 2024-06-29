PETALING JAYA: The High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur has announced a 30 day e-tourist visa with double entry on “gratis basis” which will come into effect on July 1.

In a statement, the High Commission confirmed that the visa’s validity will be until June 30, 2025 and travellers can make their applications at the provided website in the statement.

Furthermore, there will be no fees charged for the 30-day double entry e-tourist visa.

Meanwhile, other travellers applying for e-visa categories such as e-Business, e-Conference, e-Medical, e-Medical Attendant, e-Ayush, e-Emergency and others will be required to pay a fee as prescribed.

The commission added that those who outsource “normal paper visas” from other service providers or at the commission directly are still required to pay the fees as prescribed.

It is learnt that these e-visas must be used within 120 days of issuance and its fees, payable online, cost RM465.

On the other hand, Indian travellers heading to Malaysia can enter the country visa-free for up to 30 days from December 31, 2023 until December 31, 2024.

