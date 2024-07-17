PETALING JAYA: MAHAR has once again called on the international community to force Israel to face justice, cease all attacks with immediate effect and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“Let’s not continue to normalise the brutal actions of a country that goes beyond all limits of humanity.

“It is time we brought Israel to justice and rejected the narrative of a two-state solution that simply condones land grabbing, apartheid treatment and ongoing genocidal attacks with the support of world powers,“ said Malaysian Humanitarian Aid and Relief (MAHAR) honorary advisor, Nurul Izzah Anwar.

She said the Israeli regime’s genocidal attacks have entered its eighth month, and as of June, this year, an estimated 138,000 Palestinians (or possibly more) have been killed.

The latest attacks on the Al-Awda School in Abasan have claimed dozens of lives and injured hundreds of others.

A few days after the massacre, the Israeli regime again attacked other refugee camps, namely Mawasi camp in Khan Younis and Shati camp in Gaza City, she said.

Izzah said the brutal killing of civilians, especially children, is an act that goes beyond all boundaries of humanity.

“Israel has blatantly used starvation and forced displacement as weapons of war - violating all forms of basic humanity against civilians in Gaza,“.

She pointed out that Gaza was almost devastated with 90% of its buildings destroyed and health services nearly paralysed.

“The humanitarian aid route through Rafah is closed, leaving Gazans short of food and medicine.

“The spread of infectious diseases exacerbates an already severe humanitarian crisis,“ she added.

For the past 57 years, Izzah said Israel has evicted thousands of Palestinians from their land and illegally used it to build settlements inhabited only by Israeli settlers.

“Israel’s brutal actions involving land grabs, illegal settlements, and evictions have resulted in systematic human rights violations against the Palestinian people.

“Military attacks, never-ending land grabs, economic sanctions and infrastructure damage make it even more difficult for Palestine to form a stable and functional state.

“It is time we brought Israel to justice and rejected the narrative of a two-state solution that simply condones land grabbing, apartheid treatment and ongoing genocidal attacks with the support of world powers,“ added the PKR vice-president.

