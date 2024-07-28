JPJ warns public against using illegal rental vehicle services in Langkawi

ALOR SETAR: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has warned the public against using illegal rental vehicle services, especially those operating in Langkawi.

JPJ director-general Aedy Fadly Ramli said using unlicensed rental vehicles could pose risks because users are not covered by insurance in case of any incidents.

“We know that Langkawi is accustomed to rental vehicles...we have to take action because it’s unfair to vehicle owners who go through the proper channels to obtain licences or permits,” he said when asked to comment on newspaper reports about the over 1,000 unlicensed rental vehicles, especially cars, in Langkawi.

Aedy Fadly said JPJ will continue their monitoring and carry out operations regularly to curb the illegal activity.

Elaborating, he said the department conducts operations in Langkawi following complaints from taxi associations.

Meanwhile, he said JPJ would continue to focus on four main areas, namely improving the department’s service delivery system, maintaining enforcement efforts, enhancing its image and integrity, and promoting public compliance and awareness of road laws.

“We will also step up our operations. We will conduct operations that were never conducted before, for example, we have already begun enforcement operations on tour buses. Perhaps we will hold operations to check other types of vehicles next,” he added.