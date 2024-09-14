KBS to use Kembara Jom feedback as guide in coordinating Budget 2025

KUALA NERUS: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) will use the outcome of the Kembara Jumpa Orang Muda (Kembara JOM) programme as a guide in coordinating its Budget 2025.

The move will ensure that the ministry’s programme will better meet the needs of the younger generation.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim said Kembara JOM, which brought down its curtains in Terengganu today after conducting a 25-series programme since February, will be a platform for him to listen directly to the wishes and aspirations of youths.

“...For example, this budget will be translated into programmes. So, we cannot continue with programmes we see as no longer (being) needed. Instead, we will channel more funds to more important programmes,”said this at the final of the Terengganu state-level Kembara JOM programme at the Dewan Jubilee Perak, Bandar Al-Wathiqu Billah Administration Complex here.

“So, that’s the goal and the input we take from this ‘kembara’ will be made as a basis. This is the best input that we can give (involving) the voices and opinions of the young people we meet and invite for dialogue,“ he said.

Adam Adli said the initial findings of previous Kembara JOM programmes identified that the younger generation’s primary concern and focus were on opportunities for youth, education issues, jobs and the cost of living.

“They want the economy to grow more rapidly and demand that space be given for them to emerge as entrepreneurs, enabling them to compete and with better infrastructures.

“Entrepreneur development funds exist in many ministries. So, how do we connect them more effectively is a challenge for the KBS... and we have to coordinate more programmes after this so that we can open up more opportunities for the youth,“ he also said.

Touching on Kembara JOM, he said the programme surpassed its target of 19,000 participants with its final programme today, as it managed to record an attendance of 22,000 participants nationwide.