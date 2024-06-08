KKR seeks additional funds to upgrade construction TVET training centres

KUALA LUMPUR: The Works Ministry (KKR) is seeking more funds to upgrade the infrastructure and facilities of existing construction TVET training centres in order to better support learning needs and comply with global standards.

Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the ministry, through the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB), has identified necessary upgrades, taking into account the projection of skilled trainees in line with the National Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Policy 2030.

He said that CIDB has invested over RM800 million in training youth and construction personnel across more than 100 construction skill areas in six Malaysian Construction Academies (ABM) and CIDB Technologies nationwide.

“As of 2023, CIDB has also spent over RM80 million for facility development to ensure high-quality and industry-relevant training.

“We hope the government will consider additional funding to build ABM in Sabah and Selangor and upgrade existing training centres,” he said at the launch of the slogan ‘CIDB Peneraju TVET Pembinaan’ in conjunction with the 2024 Graduation Ceremony of ABM & CIDB Technologies here today.

Nanta highlighted that the employability rate of construction TVET graduates from ABM and CIDB Technologies exceeds 85 per cent, proving that the training and skills provided by its TVET education wing are relevant and meet industry needs.

“Collaboration with industry partners has been crucial to this success. Many of these trainees have been sponsored and employed by leading companies such as Yayasan Sime Darby, MRCB (Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad) and others,” he said.

He also said that CIDB offers the Accelerator Programme for Construction Entrepreneurs (ACE) and the ABM Skilltechpreneur Programme for those interested in innovative entrepreneurship.

Therefore, he said CIDB should be acknowledged as a leader in construction TVET for its dedication to creating a skilled workforce that satisfies industry demands.

At the ceremony, a total of 150 graduates received the Construction Skills Competency Certificate (SKKP), including 15 outstanding graduates from various skill trades such as chargeman, crane operations, gas pipe fitting, welding plumbing, and scaffolding.