KPKT allocates RM14 million to reconstruct Ipoh’s Pasir Pinji Market

IPOH: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) has allocated RM14 million for the reconstruction of the Pasir Pinji Market, which will accommodate 214 traders.

Minister Nga Kor Ming stated that the project, which is expected to be completed by 2027, will not only boost the local economy but could also potentially become a tourist attraction.

“Today, I am announcing an RM14 million allocation to the Ipoh City Council for the construction of this five-star market, which I’m confident will be a source of pride for the city’s residents.

“The market will feature several new characteristics, making it the first green market with a green building index, as well as being environmentally friendly, and sustainable,“ he said after launching the temporary Pasir Pinji Market here today.

Nga said that the market’s design has been finalised, and construction will commence after the tender selection process concludes on Aug 4.

”There is a new way of thinking and a new model of public infrastructure in our country. We are also targeting to rebuild the Buntong and Menglembu markets, both with over 50 years of history. Once these two projects are completed, I believe Ipoh will be the city with the most attractive markets in the country,” he said.

Nga also stated that KPKT aims to complete over 50,000 public infrastructure projects within the next ten years, in collaboration with local authorities.

“By then, we will see a new landscape in Malaysia, with significant improvements in markets, toilets, drains, roads, and lighting,“ he added.

The construction of the temporary Pasir Pinji Market began on Sept 5, 2023, with an allocation of RM1.48 million, on a site belonging to Tenaga Nasional Berhad.