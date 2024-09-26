KPKT mulls on new law for litterbugs to clean drains, roads

PETALING JAYA: The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) is considering implementing a new law requiring litterbugs to perform community service by cleaning.

KPKT Minister Nga Kor Ming said the Social Work Order would ensure that those found guilty of littering are not only fined but also required to clean “roads and drains,” as quoted from a report by The Star.

He added that those held accountable would be assigned a special uniform for the clean-up.

ALSO READ: KPKT studying to amend Act 171, heavier penalty for litterbugs

“Cleanliness is everyone’s responsibility. All Malaysians have an education. Civic awareness is compulsory.

“If you don’t like rubbish in your house, you shouldn’t throw it everywhere.

“This is no laughing matter.

“This is the Madani administration’s commitment to make Malaysia cleaner,” Nga said.

ALSO READ: On the spot compound to be issued to those who litter from vehicles - KPKT

Additionally, Nga reminded everyone that Malaysia will host the Asean chairmanship in 2025, where leaders and representatives from other nations will be present.

“It is our responsibility to be ambassadors of cleanliness and show our best image.

“Furthermore, there is also Visit Malaysia Year 2026,” he added.

Nga had previously announced in April that the ministry had instructed local authorities to issue on-the-spot fines to individuals caught littering from their vehicles.

He noted that the move was in response to several viral social media posts showing piles of rubbish on the sides of roads, which local authorities had to clean up.