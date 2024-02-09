KRI suggests govt establish central national AI agency

KUALA LUMPUR: The Khazanah Research Institute (KRI) proposes that the government establish a central national Artificial Intelligence (AI) agency to be the single focal point to coordinate and implement Malaysia’s strategy on AI adoption and governance.

The institute also recommended that Malaysia set clear national objectives for this regulatory framework to ensure policy coherence across and within sectors.

It said in a statement today that the central national agency could also build connections between experts across different sectors, and gather and disseminate information about AI impacts to the public.

KRI said the proposals were the result of the Artificial Intelligence Impact and Governance (AIIG) Roundtable held by the institute on Aug 27.

“Malaysia can learn from other countries that are already developing AI guidelines and regulations by building international learning partnerships and participating in international standards-setting processes.

“However, global regulations should not be adopted wholesale into a Malaysian context.

“KRI recommends ensuring an agile regulatory framework within Malaysia’s current context as a deployer of AI, capable of adapting in tandem with Malaysia’s AI adoption,” the statement read.

The roundtable discussed actionable proposals for how Malaysia can play a key role in regional and global AI governance since Malaysia will be the Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) next year.

As part of its research on AI governance in Malaysia, KRI conducted over 20 interviews with key stakeholders in AI to gather expert input on AI impact and governance, it added.

The roundtable gathered policymakers and public officials, representatives from the private sector, academics, civil society organisations and independent experts to discuss ways forward for Malaysia’s AI governance.

“KRI’s research identified three categories of risk related to AI: the risk of not adopting AI and being left behind, the risk of unsafe AI and related unintended consequences, and the risk of weaponisation or intentional misuse of AI.

“A lack of readiness in governance structures and talent could make these risks worse, thus KRI recommends upskilling policymakers and the civil service on both how to use and how to govern AI,” it said.

It added that Malaysia’s government released its National AI Roadmap in 2021 and is expected to release its AI Guidelines and Ethics by the end of this year.

“This is in support of Malaysia’s ambition to be a regional hub for AI in Southeast Asia, improving national productivity and expanding Malaysia’s share of the global digital economy,” it said.