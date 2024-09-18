Large waves hit Penang coast, public warned to stay away

BUTTERWORTH: Heavy rain and storms combined with high tides caused large waves to hit Penang’s coast, particularly around Pantai Bersih.

The Butterworth Outer Ring Road (LLB) has since warned the public to stay away from the beach area due to the dangerous weather and high waves, which even reached the back of the Bagan Ajam Rest and Service Area (R&R).

“Visitors to the R&R stop are advised not to approach the beach area,“ LLB stated in a Facebook post.

Videos circulating on social media showed large waves flooding shops and stalls in Pantai Bersih and the R&R area, resulting in the collapse of a restaurant floor. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Other areas, like Padang Kota’s Medan Renong food court, were also affected as seawater overflowed. Traders and customers scrambled to save their belongings, and Penang City Council (MBPP) workers cleaned the food court by 3.45 pm.

Penang Local Government and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman H’ng Mooi Lye said special units from MBPP and Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) were operating round-the-clock to handle complaints. Since Sunday, 150 incidents of fallen trees have been reported in MBPP’s administrative area and 65 in MBSP’s.

The public can contact the MBPP and MBSP hotlines for emergencies and are advised to stay vigilant.