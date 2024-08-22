Logging company manager loses RM238,000 to timber trading scam

KUALA TERENGGANU: A logging company manager was cheated of RM238,000 by two men who had been involved in timber trading for the past two years.

Kuala Terengganu district police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the incident began on Aug 21, 2022, when the suspects offered the victim a deal to purchase timber for RM450,000.

According to Azli, the suspects claimed that the sale was authorised by Felcra Berhad, which had allegedly agreed to the sale and purchase of the remaining timber in a designated area.

“The victim was taken to the logging site to inspect the timber himself, which further solidified his trust in the suspects,” he said.

The suspects then offered the victim the option to make payments in instalments. The victim subsequently transferred RM238,000 into separate accounts belonging to the two suspects,“ he added when contacted today.

Additionally, Azli said that the victim and the two suspects had visited a legal firm to draft a letter of agreement.

However, in 2023, the Terengganu Forestry Department informed the victim that the confirmation letter, allegedly issued by Felcra Berhad, was counterfeit.

“The 38-year-old victim attempted to contact one of the suspects to request a refund but received no response,” Azli said.

“The victim delayed lodging a police report in hopes of resolving the matter amicably. However, after the suspects’ refusal to cooperate, the victim felt deceived and ultimately reported the incident to the police yesterday,” he added.