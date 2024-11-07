PETALING JAYA: The police have confirmed that the driver of the lorry carrying the logs that tumbled off its carriage does not have a license.

Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said summons have been issued to the lorry owner for allowing the vehicle to be driven by an unlicensed individual, according to Harian Metro.

“The investigation found that the driver did not have a license, and we also issued a summons to the lorry owner for allowing their lorry to be driven by a person who does not possess a license,” he was quoted as saying.

The case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving carelessly, which led to the accident.

The accident was caused when the turn-table of a lorry, laden with logs, snapped when making a turn at the traffic light junction.

The victim Siti Norelyana Kamaruzan, 21, was found thrown off from her motorcycle due to the impact of a log that fell from a lorry which overturned while taking a turn on the adjacent road.

She will have to undergo surgeries to her spine, hip, ribs, liver, spleen, lungs and gallbladder, which have all sustained severe injuries.