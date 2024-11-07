PETALING JAYA: A lorry driver was killed after the vehicle, he was in landed on its side in Gua Musang today.

Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said the accident took place at KM 70 Jalan Gua Musang-Kuala Krai at about 8.40am, the New Straits Times reported.

The 27-year-old lorry driver transporting scrap metal reportedly lost control of the vehicle when “negotiating a bend”, as quoted.

As a result, the lorry skidded before landing on the right side of the road, killing the driver straight away.

ALSO READ: Woman miracously survives falling timber log in Gua Musang

His attendant, however, sustained serious injuries and was sent to Kuala Krai Hospital immediately.

Previously, a female motorcyclist survived after she was hit with wooden logs falling from a lorry while waiting for the traffic light at the Bendahara intersection in Gua Musang.

However, the 21-year-old was severely injured, with fractures to her spine and ribs together with her liver, spleen, gallbladder and intestines injured which resulted her being placed in an induced coma.

ALSO READ: Lorry driver behind Gua Musang falling timber log accident does not possess a license