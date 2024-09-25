PETALING JAYA: A lorry driver received a one-year jail-sentence at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions court, today, after he pleaded guilty to two charges involving cyberbullying A. Rajeswary, 29, who was found dead following the incident in July.

According to Harian Metro, sessions court judge Siti Aminah Ghazali sentenced B. Sathiskumar, 40, after the latter changed his plea to guilty to two charges during today’s case mention.

She ordered Sathiskumar to serve 12 months for each charge, concurrently from the date of his arrest on July 10.

Prior to sentencing, he apologised and admitted to his actions and promised not to repeat them..

“I am guilty. I won’t do it again. I ask for forgiveness, Puan (judge), I won’t do it again,“ he was quoted as saying from the dock.

Rajeswary, a TikTok influencer who was better known as Esha, was found dead at her home in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur, on July 5, a day after she lodged a police report that she was being harassed on the social media platform.

On the first charge, Sathiskumar was accused of intentionally making obscene remarks with the intention of hurting others via his TikTok account, Dulal Brothers 360.

The offence was allegedly committed at 10.12pm on June 30, with the remarks read on Jalan Ipoh, Sentul.

The charge falls under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for the misuse of network facilities, punishable by up to one year’s imprisonment, a fine of up to RM50,000, or both, upon conviction.

For the second charge, Sathiskumar was accused of humiliating Rajeswary’s mother, R. Puspa, 56, through the same TikTok profile on the same date, time and place.

The charge was framed under Section 509 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum imprisonment of five years, a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Sabri Othman called on the court to impose a prison sentence, citing the severity of the offence, public interest, and the victim’s rights.

While defence lawyer Izwan Ishak, from the National Legal Aid Foundation, appealed for a lighter sentence, saying Sathiskumar earns only RM1,200 a month and is supporting his disabled wife and three children.

READ MORE: “Seems very small” - Fahmi expresses disappointment with RM100 fine for Esha’s cyberbully