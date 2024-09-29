PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has met with former Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik as part of its ongoing investigation into the 1BestariNet project.

Sources told Sinar Harian that MACC officers met with the minister last week to gather information.

“Officers met with Dr Maszlee to gather additional details on the 1BestariNet matter.

“The investigation is still ongoing, with MACC working to obtain relevant documents and statements from several individuals,“ the source was quoted as saying.

The project involves a RM4 billion tender awarded in 2011 to YTL Communications Sdn Bhd for internet services to 8,000 schools nationwide.

MACC commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki previously announced that the investigation would focus on the provision of internet services under the 1BestariNet contract, including the specified speed and data capacity.

Maszlee had earlier linked the 1BestariNet issue to his resignation as Education Minister in January 2020.