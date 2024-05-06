“Malaysia MADANI: Jiwa Merdeka” theme of 2024 National Day, Malaysia Day celebrations

PUTRAJAYA: “Malaysia MADANI: Jiwa Merdeka” has been chosen as the theme of the National Day and Malaysia Day (HKHM) celebrations this year, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil announced.

He said the theme was selected as it represents the holistic unity in a developing and progressive nation that encompasses a diverse, united, and strong-spirited population.

“Malaysia MADANI, with its six main core values, is the backbone of the country’s prosperity and progress.

“Jiwa Merdeka expresses the freedom of the people from any negative elements in interpreting the patriotic spirit through the aspects of thinking, social and economic integration and then forming a strong, harmonious and progressive unity of the people,” he said when announcing the theme and logo of the 2024 HKHM celebrations here today.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Communications Teo Nie Ching, Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa and the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said the Cabinet also agreed to retain the last year’s HKHM logo for this year’s celebrations.

Fahmi also announced other activities in the HKHM calendar, namely the Jalur Gemilang Merdeka Convoy, which would carry national messages and distribute Malaysian flags at each of their pitstop; the Langkah Jiwa Merdeka Bersama Membangun Malaysia MADANI Programme, the Semarak Gemilang Kita MADANI Programme, the inter-ministerial Perkampungan MADANI, Jiwa Merdeka Programme and the Pentarama Live Jam.

“Details for all programmes for the National Month celebration can be referred to through the official 2024 HKHM portal at www.merdeka360.my,” he said.

Additionally, Fahmi said the activity of flying the Jalur Gemilang will continue to be promoted through the ‘One House One Jalur Gemilang Initiative, which is considered appropriate for translating patriotic spirit within oneself and family members.

For that, he also called on all Malaysians to take pride and decorate their homes with Jalur Gemilang.

“Let’s fly the Jalur Gemilang in its complete form, not torn, not damaged, and not faded, because the flag is a reflection of ourselves as responsible citizens,” he said.