Malaysian students in Bangladesh relocated to high commission building: Wisma Putra

PUTRAJAYA: The Foreign Affairs Ministry (Wisma Putra) has emphasised that the safety of Malaysians abroad remains a top priority in light of the current situation in Bangladesh.

In a statement on Sunday, Wisma Putra said Malaysian students affected by the situation in Bangladesh have been relocated to the High Commission building for their safety.

“The ministry understands the concerns of Malaysians regarding the safety of their family members in Bangladesh. In addition to closely assessing the latest developments, the ministry and the High Commission of Malaysia in Dhaka are considering all available options, including evacuation if necessary.

“The ministry is collaborating with the Ministry of Higher Education and other relevant agencies to assist Malaysian students in Bangladesh,” read the statement.

The ministry and the High Commission urged all Malaysian students to stay in contact and cooperate with the High Commission.

“The ministry has activated the Operation Room, available for immediate family members of Malaysian students in Bangladesh to reach at +603-8887 4570 or via email at taskforcebangladesh@kln.gov.my,” added the statement.

Malaysians are also advised to be cautious of individuals promising assistance with evacuations from Bangladesh and to verify any information by contacting the Operation Room.

Wisma Putra calls on all Malaysians in Bangladesh to avoid protest areas, remain vigilant, and adhere to local authorities’ instructions, including any curfews that may be in place.

The ministry will continue to monitor the situation and provide necessary updates.

As of late Friday (July 19), out of the 95 Malaysian students in Bangladesh, two have departed Dhaka with assistance from the High Commission.

The Bangladeshi government has imposed a nationwide curfew on Saturday in response to escalating violence and demonstrations.

Internet services, mobile networks and public transport have been disrupted.

According to reports, this week’s protests against government job quotas between student demonstrators and police have resulted in the loss of more than 100 lives.