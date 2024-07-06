Man gets 4 years’ jail, two strokes of cane for sexually assaulting teen stepdaughter

KUALA LUMPUR: A char kuey teow seller was sentenced to four years in jail and two strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting his 13-year-old stepdaughter in a hotel room early this month.

Judge Mohd Kafli Che Ali handed down the sentence on the 44-year-old man and ordered him to serve the prison term starting from his arrest on June 4. The court also ordered him to undergo counselling throughout his imprisonment and be supervised for one year after completing his sentence.

The accused was charged under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, read together with Section 16(1) of the same Act, for intentionally committing physical, sexual assault on his stepdaughter in a room at a hotel in Bandar Tasik Selatan here at 12.44 am on June 3.

The section provides for a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and whipping, and under Section 16(1), the offender can be punished with a prison term of not more than five years and not less than two strokes of the cane.

According to the facts of the case, the victim was supposed to board a bus from Terminal Bersepadu Selatan to a school in Johor Bahru on June 2 but was told by the accused that tickets to the destination had been sold out.

They then stayed at a hotel, and while in the hotel room, the accused told the victim to join the two beds together, but she refused to do so.

That night, after waking up to the accused sexually assaulting her, the victim told her older sister about the incident via WhatsApp chats and a police report was then lodged.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Noorhani Muhmmed Ayub conducted the prosecution, and the accused was unrepresented.