Married couples claim trial to possessing stolen jewellery belonging to Kieda Crepe

BUTTERWORTH: Two married couples pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to a charge of possessing stolen jewellery belonging to influencer Siti Nur Khalieda Yusra Mohd Jais or Kieda Crepe, last April.

Nurul Hidayah Mahat, 24, and her sister Endang Nur Nabila Suriana, 22, together with their husbands Muhammad Ezwan Syafiq Joha, 27, and Muhammad Affizan Abdullah, 24, claimed trial after the charge was read out to them before Judge Noor Aini Yusof.

According to the charge, all of them are alleged to have dishonestly kept a bracelet weighing 27.95 gramme, a ‘love high polish’ pendant necklace (130.56 grammes), a ‘love high polish’ pendant bracelet (84.64 grammes) and a necklace (4.50 grammes) belonging to Siti Nur Khalieda Yusra, which are believed to have been transferred by the commission of gang-robbery.

They were alleged to have committed the offence at a house in Kampung Aman, Pokok Sena, Kepala Batas at 9 pm on April 25.

The charge was framed under Section 412 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same code, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohammad Syafiq Nasrullah Saleem Ali did not propose any bail.

However, lawyer Ranjit Singh Sandhu pleaded for bail with a reasonable amount for all his clients.

“Muhammad Ezwan only works as a trader with a monthly income of RM1,200 and his wife Nurul Hidayah is unemployed. They have two young children aged seven years and nine months, while Nurul Hidayah suffers from chronic diabetes requiring insulin injections.

“Endang Nur Nabila Suriana is a housewife and also suffers from chronic diabetes, while her husband Muhammad Affizan has asthma and works part-time as a landscaper earning RM1,500 per month,” he said.

Noor Aini set bail at RM18,000 with one surety each and ordered all the accused to report to the nearest police station on the 1st and 15th of each month, surrender their passports to the court and not to approach or contact the victim or witnesses throughout the trial.

The court fixed July 19 for mention and document submission.

The media previously reported that a businesswoman suffered losses of up to RM800,000 when her house in Kepala Batas was broken into last April.