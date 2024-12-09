MCMC’S MIV with community programme helps boost digital literacy in Selangor

SUBANG: The Malaysia ICT Volunteer (MIV) with the community programme continues its tour in Selangor, training volunteers to help raise digital literacy levels and promote the safe use of technology in the community.

Selangor Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) director Mohd Faisal Md Nor said the programme was important for the state, as it had recorded the highest number of complaints related to online content, totalling 4,022 as of last August.

He said that these complaints included 807 reports of scam activities on social media platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram.

“This data highlights the vital role and responsibility of MIV volunteers in Selangor in helping the community become more information and communications technology (ICT) literate and use technology more safely,” he said in his speech at a workshop organised by MCMC recently.

The two-day workshop, which involved 30 entrepreneurs, was held to assist participants in advocating the safe use of ICT within the community while also enabling them to leverage technology for business growth.

Since its inception in 2015, the MIV programme has trained a total of 11,335 volunteers nationwide, including 567 from Selangor.

Meanwhile, entrepreneur Mohd Faizzudin Mohd Sirat, 35, said that participating in the workshop not only expanded his knowledge in ICT but also allowed him to gain a deeper understanding of handling financial transactions more safely.

“With many people now using cashless transactions, workshops like this help us to better understand online security, including banking.

“This boosts our confidence in conducting financial transactions online and also teaches us to be cautious of the tactics used by fraud syndicates targeting victims on social media,” said Mohd Faizzudin, who runs a business offering electronic goods repair services.

Another participant, Norhana Musa, 44, a nursery owner, described the chance to become an MIV volunteer as very meaningful and expressed hope that the programme would be expanded to benefit more people.

“We not only gain new knowledge that enhances our own ICT literacy, but we also have the opportunity to advise and guide those around us to help them avoid being deceived by what they see on the Internet.

“It is also part of our responsibility to remind one another. Insya-Allah, I will share the knowledge gained from the workshop with the parents of the children in my care,” she said.