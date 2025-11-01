KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Parliament Caucus for Palestine expressed strong support for Japan’s initiative to host the upcoming Conference on Cooperation among East Asian Countries for Palestinian Development (CEAPAD) in July 2025.

Its chairman, Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh commended Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s decision to support this initiative and co-chair the ministerial meeting, highlighting its importance at a time when the future of Palestine as an independent state remains uncertain.

“Such cooperation, though predicated on a ceasefire and the end of the war, signals optimism that wisdom and collaboration among nations remain intact in defending the people, freedom, peace, and universal justice,“ he said.

Syed Ibrahim who is also the chairman of the Southeast Asian Parliamentary Caucus for Palestinian Liberation, highlighted the importance of ASEAN’s involvement, particularly with Malaysia serving as the regional bloc’s Chair this year, in acting as a bridge for regional peace, stability, and economic freedom.

He echoed sentiments expressed by Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru, calling for increased engagement between Southeast Asia, Asia, and West Asia.

The Ledang Member of Parliament also called for more proactive initiatives to address Israel’s terrorist actions, urging the removal of the state from the United Nations (UN) due to its ongoing violations, including genocide, apartheid practices, and violations of international law.

“More proactive initiatives are necessary to remove the terrorist state of Israel from the UN due to its genocide, apartheid practices against the Palestinian people, violations of International Court of Justice (ICJ) rulings and UN resolutions, attacks on UN personnel, and bans on United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) activities.

“The impunity of the terrorist state of Israel must be addressed as killings and attacks on Gaza, Lebanon, and Yemen continue to occur daily,“ he stressed.