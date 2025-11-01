KUALA LUMPUR: The poser surrounding the new men’s doubles head coach has been answered as the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) announced the appointment of Indonesian doubles legend Herry Iman Pierngadi, effective Feb 1.

BAM acting president Datuk V. Subramaniam said Herry, better known as Herry IP, who replaces Tan Bin Shen, has been offered a four-year contract to lead the men’s doubles coaching squad and guide the national pairs at the Academy Badminton Malaysia in Bukit Kiara.

However, Subramaniam stated that it is still too early to set any key performance indicators (KPIs) for the 62-year-old coach, despite his proven track record of producing several world-class pairs from Indonesia.

“Firstly, the coach has to sit and look at all the players under him, understand what are the strengths and weaknesses of each and every player as well as the coaches working under him.

“I think he will need some time, probably 10 days or so. Only then that he can come out with his plan. What are the things that need to be done and changed, we don’t want coach just come in, straight away go into training or do something else,” he told a press conference after the BAM council meeting here, today.

Herry, had previously coached Olympic champions like Tony Gunawan-Candra Wijaya and Hendra Setiawan-Markis Kido, along with many other world-class pairs.

Herry also formed a successful partnership of Hendra and Mohammad Ahsan, winning multiple World Championships titles as well as moulding former world number one Marcus Fernaldi Gideon-Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo.

ABM coaching director Rexy Mainaky, shared that he has known Herry since his early days as a shuttler and has consistently sought his guidance throughout his playing days.

As such, he believed that he had no doubts about Herry’s quality and wealth of experience in elevating the national men’s doubles pairs.

Based on his earlier discussions with Herry, Rexy mentioned that the former is also eager to work with former 2022 men’s doubles world champions Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and explore ways to improve the world number six duo.

“So, I will discuss with him his plans for them (Aaron-Wooi Yik) and the others as well,“ Rexy said.

The former Olympic gold medallist said that once Herry has adapted to the culture and attitude of the Malaysian players, he will have a clearer understanding of what’s needed and ultimately help secure the elusive Olympic gold for Malaysia in Los Angeles 2028.