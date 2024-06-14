MCMC to work with police over viral screenshots of Zayn Rayyan’s probe papers - Fahmi

JOHOR BAHRU: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has been asked to collaborate with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) regarding the circulation of screenshots purportedly showing the investigation papers for the murder case of an autistic child, Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin.

Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil said this action is necessary to curb any speculation among the public and those causing the circulation of investigation papers could face action.

“...we don’t know whether or not the information is true or whether it was fabricated...

“If it’s true, somebody has to explain, and if it’s not true, then those spreading it must face action,” he told reporters after attending the Sembang Santai programme with Pulai MADANI Community here today.

ALSO READ: Zayn Rayyan case: 192-day probe leads to parents being charged for negligence

Fahmi said that so far, he has not received any information from MCMC pertaining to the screenshots purportedly showing the investigation papers for Zayn Rayyan’s murder case being circulated on Telegram.

Meanwhile, the Unity Government spokesman also advised the public not to preempt the court in judging the case but to allow the authorities and the court to resolve it.

“The matter has been brought to court, and we must give the court space to fulfil its responsibility to adjudicate the case.

Yesterday, Zaim Ikhwan Zahari and Ismanira Abdul Manaf, the parents of Zayn Rayyan were charged in the Sessions Court with negligence, which potentially caused physical injury to their six-year-old autistic son in December last year.

Both of them pleaded not guilty to the charge and were released on bail. The court set July 26 for remention.



READ MORE: Police use all provisions within jurisdiction to probe into Zayn Rayyan’s case



READ MORE: Police were professional, treated us well - Zayn Rayyan’s grandfather



READ MORE: Zayn Rayyan’s mother only gave a statement - Mahmud Jumaat