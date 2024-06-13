PETALING JAYA: Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin’s paternal grandfather said the police took care of his wife and himself while being under custody recently.

“During our time in police custody, my wife and I were treated well, and our food and drink were taken care of,“ said Zahari Mohd Reba, grandfather of Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin.

The paternal grandparents of six-year-old Zayn Rayyan, who was found murdered last December, were arrested by the police yesterday afternoon.

Zahari, 56, made this statement when met by the media in front of the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters (IPD) upon his release on bail around 2.40pm today.

ALSO READ: Police detain Zayn Rayyan’s paternal grandparents

He expressed gratitude to the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) for their professionalism during his and his wife, Hasni Zakaria’s detention since yesterday evening.

“I haven’t had enough sleep and have been wearing the same clothes since yesterday, so I want to go home and rest... I want to see my son and daughter-in-law (Zaim Ikhwan and Ismanira Abdul Manaf) at home,“ he was quoted as saying by Berita Harian.

When asked about the condition of his other grandchild, Zahari said that the child was being cared for by a relative in Rawang while they were detained.

“My grandchild has been missing his mummy and daddy (Zaim and Ismanira), often looking through the curtains to see if they have come home. His weight has also slightly decreased. I feel very sympathetic towards his situation,“ he said.

ALSO READ: Zayn Rayyan’s case: Chronology of events

Regarding the charges against his son and daughter-in-law today under the Child Act 2001 and not Section 302 of the Penal Code, Zahari declined to comment further as he had not yet received full information about the matter.

“While we were detained, the police confiscated our mobile phones and returned when we were released today, but the batteries were dead,“ he said.

Meanwhile, the lawyer representing the couple, Fahmi Abd Moin, stated that Zahari and Hasni were released on police bail and are required to report to the police station once a month.

“At exactly 2.30pm, both clients were released on bail.

“They have no issues and were only asked to provide further statements to the police in continuation of the information given earlier. They need to report to the police once a month, and they will surely comply with any orders from the PDRM.

They will continue to cooperate in finding out who murdered Zayn Rayyan,“ the lawyer said.

He added that the police investigation related to this case is still being conducted under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

ALSO READ: Zayn Rayyan’s paternal grandparents to be released today