Zayn Rayyan’s mother only gave a statement - Mahmud Jumaat

PETALING JAYA: Zayn Rayyan’s mother did make any confession at the Magistrates’ court here today.

Her lawyer, Mahmud Jumaat, said his client had given a statement before Magistrate Zhafran Rahim Hamzah on Wednesday (June 12), as reported to The Star.

He also said that his side objected to the police’s application to obtain a confession from the 29-year-old. The objection was made under Section 26(1) of the Evidence Act due to an application filed by the police.

The Magistrates’ court has recorded the objection.

The remand order was extended against Zayn Rayyan’s parents for six more days until June 12 to assist in the autistic boy’s murder investigation.

The boy’s parents were initially remanded for seven days, beginning June 1.

Last year on December 6, the body of six-year-old Zayn Rayyan was found lying in a stream close to his home in Idaman Apartment, Damansara Damai in Petaling Jaya near here, after being reported missing the day before.

The child is believed to have been murdered based on autopsy results which found self-defence wounds on his neck and body.

