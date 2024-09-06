Melaka govt extends condolences to families of Rompin crash victims

MELAKA: The Melaka government expressed condolences to the family members of the group of teachers from Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Jeram who were involved in a fatal accident in Rompin, Pahang, early this morning.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the state government will monitor the development of this tragedy from time to time.

“The state government is saddened by the tragedy. May Allah SWT bless their souls and place them among the righteous. Al-Fatihah,” he said in a statement, here, today.

He said that the state government representatives will pay a visit and provide immediate assistance to all injured victims and the victims’ funeral arrangements will be assisted by the state Islamic Religious Council (MAIM).

Earlier today, three were killed in an accident involving a bus, ferrying 39 passengers including two drivers, and a trailer lorry, on Jalan Kuantan-Segamat.

The bus, ferrying teachers from SK Jeram Masjid Tanah, Melaka, along with their children, to Terengganu, to attend a benchmarking programme, reportedly went out of control before crashing into a lorry laden with iron coils and overturned.