Mercy Malaysia mobilises team to channel immediate humanitarian aid to Lebanon

KUALA LUMPUR: MERCY Malaysia has mobilised a team to channel immediate aid towards the humanitarian crisis in Lebanon due to Israeli airstrikes.

In a statement today, MERCY Malaysia said the team will be assisted by the existing team in Syria, with the cooperation of local organisations to ensure the distribution of aid can be done based on needs and in a safe manner.

“Follow-up teams are being prepared and will be mobilised to meet critical humanitarian needs such as food and clean water supplies, emergency health and medical services, protection for children, and preparations for protection for the approaching winter,“ the statement said.

MERCY Malaysia is also asking for help from all parties to provide attention and support to all humanitarian efforts in Lebanon, while also not forgetting the humanitarian crises in Gaza which is about one year into the crisis.

On Sept 23, the Israeli army had launched unprecedented intensive air attacks on Lebanon.

Since Oct 8, 2023, Hezbollah and the Israeli army have retaliated against each other on the Lebanon-Israel border amid fears of a wider conflict as the conflict between Hamas and Israel continues in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli attack on Lebanon resulted in the displacement of over 200,000 residents, with over 100,000 of them fleeing to Syria.