MOE to determine school session of schools affected by floods, used as PPS - PM

ALOR SETAR: The Education Ministry (MoE) will determine the school session for schools in Kedah that are affected by the floods or being used as flood relief centres (PPS), said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the ministry would consider offering flexibility to the affected schools, including granting additional holidays for students.

“For the Fifth Form school session, it will be maintained, but for schools used as PPS, the Minister of Education will certainly issue a statement, giving some flexibility, like additional holidays for students.

“But I emphasise that it is not a holiday but working from home...if there is a channel to conduct lessons, I don’t want that study time to be used as a holiday. So even if you can’t go to school, teachers must make sure students complete their homework before school reopens,“ he said.

The prime minister told this to reporters after a visit to Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Agama Kedah here today. The school has been turned into a relief centre to accommodate flood victims in the area.

The school session in Kedah is scheduled to begin tomorrow after the week-long mid-term holiday which ends today, but due to the floods, 37 schools in six districts in the state have been converted into PPS.

Anwar said MoE will provide allocations to schools, including those under the state government, which suffered damage due to the floods.

Earlier, the prime minister visited the PPS at Sultan Abdul Halim Stadium and spent about half an hour there before going to SMKA Agama Kedah and then to the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan Titi Gajah.