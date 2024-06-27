MOH aims to increase number of male nurses - Deputy Minister

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) aims to increase the number of male nurses in response to the evolving needs of the nursing sector and the availability of modern medical technology and equipment.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni said that currently, there are 2,823 male nurses, constituting four per cent of the 70,653 nurses employed by MOH.

“The MOH Nursing Division seeks to raise the participation of male nurses from four to 10 per cent, although no specific time frame has been set for achieving this goal.

“The nursing profession in Malaysia is predominantly female. The underrepresentation of male nurses may be due to a lack of awareness about the wide range of career opportunities available in the nursing sector.

“The ongoing modernisation and the increasing use of medical devices in MOH facilities highlight the critical role of male nurses,” he said after officiating the 27th Joint Malaysia-Singapore Nursing Conference here today.

He emphasised the need to dispel the perception that nursing is exclusively a female profession.

“There is still a societal perception that portrays nursing as a female-only domain. However, in developed and neighbouring countries, the demand for male nurses is evident and substantial.

He said that in Muslim countries, the role of male nurses is particularly crucial in the nursing sector.

When asked about plans for special recruitment of male nurses, Lukanisman clarified that no specific initiatives have been established. Instead, MOH is intensifying efforts to encourage men to consider nursing careers.

“We prioritise recruitment based on meritocracy and individual interest. We are actively promoting from the school level onwards that the nursing industry is open to both genders.

Regarding foreign nurses, he noted that currently, 168 foreign nurses have received approval to work in private hospitals and clinics nationwide.

“They are undergoing the necessary processes with the Social Security Organisation (Socso) and will commence their services upon completion,” he said.