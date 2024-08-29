Mohd Na’im instructs FT Mufti’s office to summon Ibrahim Mat Zain

PUTRAJAYA: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar has directed the Federal Territories Mufti’s Office to call in Ibrahim Mat Zain, also known as ‘Raja Bomoh,‘ to provide guidance on the limits of faith and creed.

He said the department was aware of the concerns of Muslims regarding Ibrahim’s presence at the site of the sinkhole incident in Jalan Masjid India, Kuala Lumpur, yesterday.

“The department urges Muslims not to be influenced by any ritual activities that contradict Islamic creed,“ he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Ibrahim visited the location of the sinkhole incident and sprinkled what he claimed to be special water sourced from the bottom of a waterfall in Perak.

Mohd Na’im said Ibrahim was charged in the Federal Territories Syariah Court under Section 7(a) of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Federal Territories) Act 1997 (Act 559) in 2017 for insulting Islam or causing Islam to be looked down upon, to which he pleaded guilty.

“At the same time, the Federal Territories Syariah Court ordered the man to undergo faith consultation under the supervision of the Federal Territories Mufti’s Office in accordance with Section 129 of the Syariah Criminal Procedure (Federal Territories) Act 1997 (Act 506),“ he said.