Mother of missing six-year-old in Johor urges public not to spread false information of daughter’s whereabouts

PETALING JAYA: The mother of missing six year old Albertine Leo Jia Hui urged the public today not to spread fake information regarding her child’s whereabouts as it could affect the search efforts.

Leo Qieo Xin, 37, noted several rumours and and false information on Jia Hui’s disappearance posted on social media, The Star reported.

Qieo Xin only hoped for her missing child to be found safely soon, being “worried sick”, as quoted, for Jia Hui.

This is concerning social media posts on the missing girl spotted in several locations, allegedly at the Johor Baru customs, the immigration and quarantine complex, prompting concerns that she would have been taken away from the country.

Jia Hui was reported missing on Saturday (July 20) during the Bon Odori Japanese Festival in Eco Galleria, Johor at around 8.30pm.

Qieo Xin was handling the sale of drinks at the festival with her husband during the incident and was busy attending to customers before realising her daughter went missing.

Her 1.2m tall daughter with long, straight black hair was last seen wearing a white Mickey Mouse t-shirt.