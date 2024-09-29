PETALING JAYA: The remains of Salmah Mat Zain was found this morning following a flood incident in Kampung Tanjung Kanan, Kedah.

The 46-year-old victim and her son, Muhammad Rosman Rohadi, 19, were swept away by floodwaters yesterday.

According to Harian Metro, Padang Terap district police chief, Deputy Superintendent Mulkiaman Manzar, said Salmah’s body was discovered at 7.45am, trapped under debris.

The location was approximately 50 meters from where her son’s body was found yesterday, and 200 meters from where they were initially swept away.

“The victim’s body has been sent to the Forensic Department of Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB) in Alor Setar for further action,“ Mulkiaman was quoted as saying.

Salmah’s body was found about 15 minutes after search and rescue operations resumed at 7.30am, following their suspension yesterday due to darkness.

Yesterday, it was reported that the body of Muhammad Rosman, a person with disabilities (PWD), was “found lodged among oil palm fronds at the bottom of the flooded area.”

Kedah Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Zone 1 head Senior Supt I Ahmad Aminuddin Abd Rahim said his body was found at 5.25pm, approximately 150 meters from where he and his mother went missing.

Authorities urged residents to avoid wading through floodwaters in affected areas to prevent further incidents.