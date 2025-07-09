Environmental Quality Order 2025 enforcement begins today

KUALA LUMPUR: The Environmental Quality (Delegation of Powers to Government Departments, Local Authorities and Corporations) Order 2025 is now in force after being gazetted yesterday.

The Department of Environment (DOE) confirmed the enforcement today, marking a significant step in streamlining environmental protection efforts.

DOE director-general Datuk Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaffar explained that delegating powers to multiple agencies will enhance efficiency in addressing environmental violations.

He cited the success of recent operations, stating, “The effectiveness of this approach can be seen in the implementation of two series of Op Hazard, where with the cooperation of various departments and agencies, we managed to seize e-waste worth over RM66 million.”

The new order consolidates six previous regulations to simplify enforcement and accelerate on-ground actions. Agencies granted authority under the order include the Royal Malaysia Police, Malaysian Armed Forces, Health Ministry, Marine Department, Fisheries Department, Fire and Rescue Department, and selected local authorities and corporations.

To ensure smooth implementation, guidelines and specialised training will be provided to all involved agencies. This will clarify their responsibilities and jurisdictional limits, preventing overlaps or gaps in enforcement. - Bernama