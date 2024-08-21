PETALING JAYA: The Negeri Sembilan government has prohibited traders from charging 20 sen for providing biodegradable plastic bags to customers.

Negeri Sembilan Local Government Development, Housing and Transport Committee chairman, J. Arul Kumar confirmed that single-use plastic bags, polystyrene and straws were banned since October 2022, the New Straits Times reported.

Following the ban, traders were given the option to provide biodegradable plastic bags to customers however, Arul said certain shops were found charging customers 20 sen for each plastic bag.

He also asserted the charge cannot be imposed on customers seeing that traders “voluntarily”, as quoted, supply said plastic bags.

Furthermore, traders were already given a period of two years to gradually discontinue the use of single-use plastic bags by the state government and local authorities.

The local councils were also instructed to carry out “aggressive” enforcement, as quoted, in a recent state government meeting.

“The local authorities will not hesitate to issue a compound to any party that violates the conditions of this licence which may lead to cancellation of their licence,“ Arul was quoted as saying.

Arul reminded traders of the RM250 fine if caught committing the offence and failure to pay said fine will result in legal action.

He added that local council are currently still issuing 1,125 warning notices across the state.

“The Seremban City Council has issued 14 notices while the Rembau District Council has recorded the highest number of warning notices, which is 500, with night market traders recording the highest number,“ he was quoted as saying.