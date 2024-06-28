Nenggiri by-election: Bersatu candidate to represent PN - Muhyiddin

NIBONG TEBAL: Perikatan Nasional (PN) will be represented by a Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) candidate in the Nenggiri state by-election on Aug 17.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said this decision had been made earlier as Nenggiri is a Bersatu seat.

“We have already started mobilising our machinery for the initial phase, and other tasks will follow, including identifying the most suitable candidate from Bersatu,” he told reporters after attending a tea session with the community in the Taman Puteri Gunong area in Simpang Ampat, here today.

Also present was Sungai Bakap by-election PN candidate Abidin Ismail.

The Election Commission (EC) has set polling for the Nenggiri by-election for Aug 17, with nominations and early voting scheduled for Aug 3 and Aug 17 respectively.

Prior to this, Kelantan State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah announced the state seat vacant starting June 19.

The casual seat vacancy for Nenggiri was announced after the Kelantan State Assembly received a written notice in accordance with Clause (3) of Article 31A of the Kelantan Constitution from Nenggiri state assemblyman Mohd Azizi Abu Naim on June 13.

On the decision of former Jeli MP and Bersatu leader Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, who in a statement today reaffirmed his decision to quit active politics, Muhyiddin, who is also PN chairman, said the party respects the decision.

Mustapa, in the statement, said he had resigned as a member and from all positions in Bersatu on September 30, 2023 and remained with his decision to ‘retire’ from politics after having opted not to contest in the 15th general election.