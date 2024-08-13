Nenggiri by-election: Choose rep who links people with federal govt - Ahmad

GUA MUSANG: The Nenggiri state constituency needs a representative who can be a bridge between the people and the federal government so that all issues of basic infrastructure and public amenities in the area can be managed more efficiently.

UMNO supreme council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said this is considering the large size of the state constituency which still has a lot of room for improvement in terms of the basic facilities for the residents.

“The Kelantan PAS government doesn’t have enough money to build big roads, big bridges, street lights, clinics, hospitals and so on, that’s why it’s our job (the central government) to make sure it’s implemented.

“Therefore, our representative Awie has decided to ensure that the central government project is implemented properly,“ he told reporters after spending almost an hour chatting with residents at the Kampung Kuala Sungai Voting District Center (PDM), here today.

The Nenggiri state constituency which faces a by-election this Saturday, is seeing a straight fight between Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani or better known as Awie representing the Unity Government and PAS candidate Mohd Rizwadi Ismail representing PN.

With only three days left in the by-election campaign, Ahmad said he was satisfied with the performance of the BN machinery both locally and from outside Kelantan who came to help in Nenggiri, but hoped they would continue to be vigilant against all forms of threats from the opposition.

“Continue all efforts and don’t stop working, to ensure that Nenggiri state seat can be recaptured by BN because we represent the central government that brings a lot of development in this area,“ he said.

The by-election was held after the seat was declared vacant by Kelantan State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah on June 19, after the former incumbent Mohd Azizi Abu Naim was sacked as a member by Bersatu on June 13.